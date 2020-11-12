JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Eargo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Eargo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EAR opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. Eargo has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $43.80.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

