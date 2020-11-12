Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). Kadmon reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kadmon.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDMN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

NYSE KDMN opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $620.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 22.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

