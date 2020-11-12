KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s previous close. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist raised their target price on KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.06. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $42.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 123,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $4,473,057.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,178,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,404.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $128,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,090 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,978 shares of company stock valued at $11,088,462. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,377,000 after acquiring an additional 68,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in KB Home by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 302,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

