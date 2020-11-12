Kevin E. Mayer Sells 4,844 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $36.00 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $803.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJRI. BidaskClub raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

