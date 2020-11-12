KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDMO. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.35.

CDMO stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $464.71 million, a P/E ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 2.32. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 22.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 26,830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

