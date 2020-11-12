KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.75.

BLI stock opened at $82.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.11. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $91.25.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($4.06). The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at about $1,361,000.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

