KeyCorp Begins Coverage on BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.55.

Shares of BLFS opened at $33.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 169.15 and a beta of 1.53. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $35.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,902,594.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 134,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $4,347,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,349 shares of company stock worth $18,833,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 255,139 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

