KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $280.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

DHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.19.

DHR opened at $233.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.59. Danaher has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $165.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

