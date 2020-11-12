KeyCorp Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $235.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

NYSE MCD opened at $218.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.92. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2,950.6% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 52,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 50,898 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,780 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

