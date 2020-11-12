Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.59

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.59 and last traded at $41.87, with a volume of 2254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair raised Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $898.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 105.2% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 49,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 25,363 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,943,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

