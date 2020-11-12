Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $12.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

NYSE:KRG opened at $13.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

