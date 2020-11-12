Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) (ETR:SKB) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) (ETR:SKB) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.40 ($33.41).

ETR:SKB opened at €18.75 ($22.06) on Wednesday. Koenig & Bauer AG has a twelve month low of €14.42 ($16.96) and a twelve month high of €33.34 ($39.22). The company has a market cap of $309.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.85.

About Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F)

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

