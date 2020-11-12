KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,559 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average volume of 5,622 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $73.45 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $79.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.98.

