LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 650.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,747.23 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,816.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,560.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,490.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,181.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

