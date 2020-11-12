Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $269.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.14. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 39.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 339,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 96,512 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 43.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 252.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 142,772 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 183,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

