Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.81

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 1405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LE shares. BidaskClub lowered Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Lands’ End from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $717.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 2.47.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $312.08 million during the quarter. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lands’ End by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 45,390 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 922,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 17,265 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 172,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Lands’ End by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lands’ End by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands' End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

