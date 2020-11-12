LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $360.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on LendingTree from $250.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.47.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $312.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $378.08. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.20 and a beta of 2.29.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $220.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. LendingTree’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

