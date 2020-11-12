LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) Given a €4.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LEO has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €5.45 ($6.41).

Shares of LEO stock opened at €6.11 ($7.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.40. The stock has a market cap of $199.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. LEONI AG has a 1 year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.44.

LEONI AG (LEO.F) Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

