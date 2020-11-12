LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) Given a €5.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LEO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €5.45 ($6.41).

Shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) stock opened at €6.11 ($7.19) on Wednesday. LEONI AG has a 1 year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The firm has a market cap of $199.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.40.

LEONI AG (LEO.F) Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

