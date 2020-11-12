Li Auto (LI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $28.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

