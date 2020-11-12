Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$44.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.00.

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$52.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$54.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$45.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

