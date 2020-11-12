Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE LNR opened at C$56.22 on Wednesday. Linamar Co. has a one year low of C$24.57 and a one year high of C$56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 19.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.73.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Company Profile

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

