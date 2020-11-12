Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) stock opened at C$56.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07. Linamar Co. has a 12-month low of C$24.57 and a 12-month high of C$56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.73.

About Linamar Co. (LNR.TO)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

