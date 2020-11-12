Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at CIBC

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

TSE:LNR opened at C$56.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.73. Linamar Co. has a 1 year low of C$24.57 and a 1 year high of C$56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Company Profile

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

