Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) PT Raised to C$60.00

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Get Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) alerts:

Shares of LNR stock opened at C$56.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51. Linamar Co. has a one year low of C$24.57 and a one year high of C$56.82.

About Linamar Co. (LNR.TO)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.