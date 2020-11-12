Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 16.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 71.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 39.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.16. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.78.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

