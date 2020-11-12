Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,472,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Linde by 4,136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,741,000 after buying an additional 429,465 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Linde by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after buying an additional 403,726 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Linde by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 371,462 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Linde by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 656,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.44.

Linde stock opened at $259.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $269.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

