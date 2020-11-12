Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 16,871 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $2,295,974.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,156,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,700 shares of company stock worth $64,629,826. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $352.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

