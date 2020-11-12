Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LGF.A stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.77 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.