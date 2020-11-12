Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 2,592 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,308,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 53.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $3,444,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $856,098.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $84.50 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average is $75.27.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.