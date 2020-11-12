Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 3,322 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Insiders have sold 480,633 shares of company stock valued at $41,074,174 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $91.55 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $94.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

