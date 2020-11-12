Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,422 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $198.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $213.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

