Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 34.9% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 22.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,516,000 after acquiring an additional 199,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $164.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

In related news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.92.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

