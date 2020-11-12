Mackay Shields LLC Grows Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,803,000 after buying an additional 5,369,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,808,000 after buying an additional 931,386 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,252,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,158,000 after buying an additional 585,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,003,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,766,000 after buying an additional 544,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.39.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $116.39 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.34 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.65.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

