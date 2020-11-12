Mackay Shields LLC Grows Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. CX Institutional increased its stake in PPG Industries by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Motco increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $142.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $149.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,588. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.