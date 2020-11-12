Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $233,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM stock opened at $50.09 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $349,199.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,578,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,639 shares of company stock valued at $18,472,145. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

