Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Medpace worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

MEDP opened at $114.29 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $144.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 43,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $5,390,056.17. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,272 shares of company stock valued at $18,680,106. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.