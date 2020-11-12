Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Aflac by 9.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of AFL opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

