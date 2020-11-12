Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 33,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $134.96 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $141.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day moving average of $112.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

