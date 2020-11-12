Mackay Shields LLC Increases Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $202.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.05 and a 200 day moving average of $214.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.26. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.31 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.23.

In other Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,216,128 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

