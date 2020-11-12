Mackay Shields LLC Raises Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,469 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 88.03, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $2,366,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,109 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,944.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

