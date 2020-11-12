Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $149.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 933.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $165.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

