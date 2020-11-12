Mackay Shields LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Stamps.com worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katie May sold 3,754 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $987,302.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Carberry sold 121,006 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $29,765,055.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,667.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,736 shares of company stock valued at $51,826,100. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $192.92 on Thursday. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $325.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.50 and a 200-day moving average of $220.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

