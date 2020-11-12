Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Magna International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.06.

MGA opened at $60.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.35, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $61.29.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Magna International will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Magna International by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

