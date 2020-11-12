Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Sells $105,000.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 335,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

Shares of MGNI opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.49. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGNI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $51,775,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $19,644,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $13,945,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $5,556,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

