Maiden (MHLD) to Release Earnings on Friday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, November 13th.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.87 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 17.45% and a positive return on equity of 82.76%.

Shares of Maiden stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a market cap of $109.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.69. Maiden has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

