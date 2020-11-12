Malaga Cove Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 338.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 35,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $114.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average of $98.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

