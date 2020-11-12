Manchester United (MANU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Manchester United’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MANU opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $598.49 million, a P/E ratio of -85.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

