Mark Bloom Buys 37,824 Shares of Pacific Smiles Group Limited (PSQ.AX) (ASX:PSQ) Stock

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (PSQ.AX) (ASX:PSQ) insider Mark Bloom bought 37,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.90 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of A$71,714.30 ($51,224.50).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (PSQ.AX) Company Profile

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental and nib Dental Care brand names in Eastern Australia. The company provides general dentistry services, including check-ups, teeth cleaning, fillings, and extractions; dental treatments, such as crowns, bridges, fillings, and extractions; advanced dentistry comprising dental implants; and specialist dentistry, such as orthodontics, prosthodontics, endodontics, and periodontics, as well as other treatments under general anaesthetic and intravenous sedation.

