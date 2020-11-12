Mark McConnell Buys 708,650 Shares of Adveritas Limited (AV1.AX) (ASX:AV1) Stock

Adveritas Limited (AV1.AX) (ASX:AV1) insider Mark McConnell purchased 708,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$70,156.35 ($50,111.68).

Mark McConnell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adveritas Limited (AV1.AX) alerts:

On Wednesday, October 7th, Mark McConnell 26,666,667 shares of Adveritas Limited (AV1.AX) stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55.

Adveritas Limited (AV1.AX) Company Profile

Adveritas Limited provides digital advertising fraud prevention services through its software as a service in Australia and internationally. It develops TrafficGuard software as a service platform that detects, mitigates, and reports on digital advertising fraud before the fraud impacts on the advertisers' budgets; and nxus, a proprietary mediation platform that provides real-time attribution tracking, analytics, and reporting data for online advertising.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Adveritas Limited (AV1.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adveritas Limited (AV1.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.